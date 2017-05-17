A New Type of Deal to Reduce Violence in Syria

Media Office a Syrian anti-government activist group which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting shows Syrian citizens and civil defense workers gathering next of burning car at the explosion That arrangement was suspended last month after the U.S. Tomahawk missile barrage on a Syrian air base, fired in response to a deadly chemical gas attack in Syria that was blamed on Assad's government. A deal unveiled by Russia's military to set up safe zones in Syria has come into force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.