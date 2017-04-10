Ward Declines to Accept Council Seat
City Secretary Lacy Borgeson accepted a letter from Mr. Bryant Ward this morning declining to accept the office of City of Temple Councilmember District Two. He was to take the oath of office for this seat in May of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Temple.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|21 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Thu
|Richie
|3
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar 24
|Ron
|1
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|12
|Salado Patio (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|DECEIVED
|3
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC