Volunteer diver searching for missing Fort Hood driver dies Read Story Heidi Alagha

The diver was a volunteer with the Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team who was out working Saturday to help locate a driver that went missing on April 11 after last week's storms. Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Fort Hood's Directorate of Emergency Services boat team personnel requested additional assistance for a driver in distress in House creek.

