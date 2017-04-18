to Host Secure Shred Event

to Host Secure Shred Event

The City of Temple, in cooperation with Kwik Kopy, RW Lone Star Security and Holy Trinity Catholic High School, will be hosting a Secure Shred event for the Great America Cleanup/Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd from 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. The event will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic High School located at 6608 W Adams Ave and area residents are invited to participate. You may bring up to five bankers boxes of documents to be shredded.

