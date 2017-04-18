to Host Secure Shred Event
The City of Temple, in cooperation with Kwik Kopy, RW Lone Star Security and Holy Trinity Catholic High School, will be hosting a Secure Shred event for the Great America Cleanup/Earth Day on Saturday, April 22nd from 9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. The event will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic High School located at 6608 W Adams Ave and area residents are invited to participate. You may bring up to five bankers boxes of documents to be shredded.
