Temple's Lions Park closed due to wastewater spill Read Story Andrew Moore
Temple's Lions Park will be closed until next week, or later, due to a drain overflow that deposited around 100,000 gallons of water in the park. A city spokesperson said the overflow was caused by the seven to 10 inches of rain the city received Monday and Tuesday.
