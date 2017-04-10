Temple man caught on foot after high-speed car chase Read Story Stephen Adams
Richard Lee Ellason, 41, was booked in the Bell County Jail at 3:49 a.m. and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle. A Temple Police officer tried to stop Ellason after witnessing him make an "extremely wide right turn," according to a police report.
