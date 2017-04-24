Temple heart surgery patients potentially exposed to rare infection Read Story Emani Payne
Baylor Scott & White patients who recently had surgery at the hospital in Temple may have been exposed to a bacterial infection, according to a recent alert sent by the medical care provider. In a letter mailed to patients who recently had heart surgery, the hospital said a piece of equipment used to heat or cool blood during surgery is linked to a rare infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
