Temple firefighters, rotary club members to help install smoke alarms
Temple Fire & Rescue will team up with the city's rotary club to help keep Temple citizens safe from fires. Rotary members wearing vest will work with firefighters to install smoke alarms on Saturday, April 8, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
