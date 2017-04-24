Study on Disc Degeneration Could Revo...

Study on Disc Degeneration Could Revolutionize Treatment Options for Lower Back Pain

1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

TEMPLE, Texas New research detailing the molecular mechanisms involved in the breakdown of the soft tissue discs of the spine has the potential to help millions suffering the debilitating back pain, and may provide opportunities for advanced, minimally invasive treatments. The research was conducted by Jason H. Huang, MD, chairman of neurosurgery for Baylor Scott & White Health Central Texas Division and researcher with the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, and published in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine .

