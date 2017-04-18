Street Closures Begin Monday Due to Bloomin' Temple Festival
The 2017 Bloomin' Temple Festival presented by H-E-B will be held near E. Central Avenue and 4th Street in downtown Temple on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th. Due to carnival setup for the festival, the following streets will begin closing Monday, April 24th: These roads are expected to reopen at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 3rd.
