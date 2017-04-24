Plan your visit to the 2017 Bloomin' Temple Festival Read Story Stephen Adams
Channel Six News is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Bloomin' Temple Festival presented by H-E-B, which will be held April 28-29 near E. Central Avenue and S. 4th Street in downtown Temple. The festival will feature two music stages and welcome 21 bands, ranging in style from hip hop to country music.
