Open Mic Poetry Night
Discover Downtown Temple and the Central Texas School for the Performing Arts invites the public to a monthly Open Mic Poetry Night hosted at J Kowboy Wine Bar, 13 E. Avenue B. in downtown Temple. This month's event will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 8:00 p.m. Poetry Night is free and open to the public, but drinks are purchased on your own.
