Offices Closed on Friday, April 14
TEMPLE, TX City of Temple offices will be closed on Friday, April 14, in observation of Good Friday. Offices will reopen on Monday, April 17. , to include brush and bulk and the curbside recycling program, will continue to operate without interruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Temple.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|21 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Thu
|Richie
|3
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar 24
|Ron
|1
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|12
|Salado Patio (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|DECEIVED
|3
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC