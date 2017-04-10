Notice of a Public Hearing
The City of Temple, Texas in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation , as joint lead agencies, are proposing to widen and realign FM 2483 and Prairie View Roads. In addition, existing FM 2483 and Prairie View Road intersections with SH 317 will be combined into one intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Temple.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Thu
|Richie
|3
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar 24
|Ron
|1
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|12
|Salado Patio (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|DECEIVED
|3
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC