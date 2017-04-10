Military 7 mins ago 8:45 p.m.Donate to help homeless veterans through Operation Stand Down

Channel Six News is proud to support the 2nd Annual Spring Operation Stand Down Central Texas event by holding our own donation drive -- the day before -- on Friday, April 21. Our staff and on-air talent will be at the station all-day Friday, accepting new or gently used items that will be donated to local homeless veterans via Operation Stand Down the following day. You can donate gently-used adult-size backpacks, which will later be filled with goods by Operation Stand Down.

