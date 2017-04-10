Man rescued from fast-moving flood water in Temple Read Story Stephen Adams

A boat from Belton was dispatched to assist in a swift water rescue in the 3200 block of Riverside Trail, and a DPS helicopter was also called to the scene. Bell County Sheriff's Department Spokesperson Major T.J. Cruz said a man was driving a Ford F-150, tried to cross flooded Riverside Trail and got swept away into the nearby creek that runs adjacent to the Leon River in Temple.

