Entertainment Announcement for the 2017 Bloomin' Temple Festival

5 hrs ago Read more: City of Temple

Temple Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce that Hip Hop musician and DJ, Biz Markie, will perform on the CEFCO stage at the 12th Annual Bloomin' Temple Festival presented by H-E-B on Saturday, April 29th. The legendary Biz Markie brings more than 30 years of solid hip hop experience and an overwhelming fan base that stretches from New York City to Europe.

Temple, TX

