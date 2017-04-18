Entertainment Announcement for the 2017 Bloomin' Temple Festival

Temple Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce that Hip Hop musician and DJ, Biz Markie, will perform on the CEFCO stage at the 12th Annual Bloomin' Temple Festival presented by H-E-B on Saturday, April 29th. The legendary Biz Markie brings more than 30 years of solid hip hop experience and an overwhelming fan base that stretches from New York City to Europe.

