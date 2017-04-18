Crime 10 mins ago 10:42 a.m.Armed thief steals cash from Temple CEFCO convenience store
A man with a handgun stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the CEFCO convenience store at 605 North 3rd St. in Temple around 10:20 Sunday night. The Temple Police Department said the suspect's face was covered, and they were unable to locate him after searching the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Apr 16
|Really
|4
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|12
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar 24
|Ron
|1
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar '17
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|Pastor godtime
|12
|Salado Patio (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|DECEIVED
|3
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC