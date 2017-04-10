City of Temple experiencing wastewater overflow due to excessive rain from storms
The City of Temple said that as a result from Monday night's storms, the city's wastewater collection system has experienced a significant wastewater overflow at the following locations: City crews have mobilized to pump the contained discharge water back into the wastewater collection system for proper wastewater treatment. In addition, crews will remove all debris and properly disinfectant the affected area.
