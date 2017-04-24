Additional Streets To Close For Bloomin' Temple Festival
The 2017 Bloomin' Temple Festival presented by H-E-B will be held near E. Central Avenue and 4th Street in downtown Temple on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th. Due to festival setup, the following streets will begin closing Thursday, April 27th Friday April 28th: These street closures will be in addition to those closed on Monday, April 24th.
