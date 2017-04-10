Funeral information for Copperas Cove student killed by train Read Story Stephen Adams

Funeral services will be held Saturday for the teen hit and killed by a mixed-freight train near Copperas Cove High School, according to Bailey Funeral Home . Alexander David Stout, 16, was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe locomotive traveling from Sweetwater to Temple around 4:20 p.m. on March 22. Stout, who was born in Germany and raised in Copperas Cove, leaves behind his parents and two brothers.

