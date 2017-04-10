Funeral information for Copperas Cove student killed by train Read Story Stephen Adams
Funeral services will be held Saturday for the teen hit and killed by a mixed-freight train near Copperas Cove High School, according to Bailey Funeral Home . Alexander David Stout, 16, was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe locomotive traveling from Sweetwater to Temple around 4:20 p.m. on March 22. Stout, who was born in Germany and raised in Copperas Cove, leaves behind his parents and two brothers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|21 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Crystal cazarez who know her
|Thu
|Richie
|3
|What do you know about chet shelton (Jan '16)
|Apr 8
|Death penalty 2018
|16
|Who knows Crystal cazarez
|Mar 24
|Ron
|1
|Where is Kara Kopetsky? (Jun '07)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|168
|Why is Salado going down hill? (Jul '15)
|Mar 18
|Pastor godtime
|12
|Salado Patio (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|DECEIVED
|3
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC