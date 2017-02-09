Temple police officer suspended after...

Temple police officer suspended after concealing recovered property ina Read Story Katie Grovatt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: KCEN

A Temple police officer was indefinitely suspended on Monday after an investigation revealed he was storing evidence and recovered property in a gym locker among other areas. Temple Police say these violations occurred when Officer Jayson Jordan was assigned to the General Investigations Unit as an investigative agent from June of 2012 to June of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
will pay someone to bring me cigarettes Jan 12 joe 1
full body massage (May '13) Dec '16 Money talksi 2
johnny hernandez (Jan '13) Dec '16 Francisco 6
tricia weber Dec '16 illinois knows 1
Cory Howard Dec '16 Citizen 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC