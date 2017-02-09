Temple police officer suspended after concealing recovered property ina Read Story Katie Grovatt
A Temple police officer was indefinitely suspended on Monday after an investigation revealed he was storing evidence and recovered property in a gym locker among other areas. Temple Police say these violations occurred when Officer Jayson Jordan was assigned to the General Investigations Unit as an investigative agent from June of 2012 to June of 2016.
