New coach Tom Herman signs "transitional" class of recruits

Taking over at Texas after the Longhorns had three straight losing seasons, new coach Tom Herman signed his first class of recruit Wednesday, a group that will register far below the lofty rankings the program usually gets. Among the top players Herman signed to his rebuilding project were a pair of four-star recruits, quarterback Sam Ehlinger from Austin and defensive end Taquon Graham of Temple, Texas Herman struggled to pull in a top-flight class as he cobbled together his coaching staff as he takes over for the fired Charlie Strong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.