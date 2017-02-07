Mike Copeland: Express ER to open at ...

Mike Copeland: Express ER to open at former Johnny Carino's; KFC...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The former Johnny Carino's location on Valley Mills Drive is undergoing an estimated $1 million renovation and will become an Express ER medical facility. The former Johnny Carino's location on Valley Mills Drive is undergoing an estimated $1 million renovation and will become an Express ER medical facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
will pay someone to bring me cigarettes Jan 12 joe 1
full body massage (May '13) Dec '16 Money talksi 2
johnny hernandez (Jan '13) Dec '16 Francisco 6
tricia weber Dec '16 illinois knows 1
Cory Howard Dec '16 Citizen 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,645,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC