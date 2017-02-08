Fire leaves Temple home severely damaged Saturday Read Story Katie Grovatt
The Temple Fire Department responded to a call on West Killen Lane at around 3 p.m. Upon arrival the house was in flames. Three people had been in the house at the time but they managed to get out safely due to working smoke detectors firefighters say.
