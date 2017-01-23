Txdot Public Update on SH 317 Projects in Bell and McLennan Counties
TxDOT has been invited, by the City of Temple, to update residents along SH 317 concerning two projects;1) widening the existing two-lane facility to a four-lane roadway with raised median, from FM 2305 in Temple to FM 439 in Belton and 2) widening nine miles of the existing roadway from the southern city limits of Moody, in McLennan County, to SH 36, west of Temple.
