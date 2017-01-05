Texas man turns 100, jumps out of an airplane for the first time
Al Blascke hit the enviable milestone this week and, according to Austin's KVUE-TV , marked it the way few others would, completing his first skydive and matching the U.S. record for oldest citizen to do so. Not that he didn't have his chances before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 min
|New Resident
|1,001
|full body massage (May '13)
|Dec 30
|Money talksi
|2
|johnny hernandez (Jan '13)
|Dec 30
|Francisco
|6
|tricia weber
|Dec 26
|illinois knows
|1
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|SSWorkeranut
|5
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC