Temporary Closure of Ave U from 11th St to 5th St and 13th St from Loop 363 to Fryers Creek Circle

TEMPLE, TX Avenue U, from the 11th Street intersection to 5th Street, will be closed to thru traffic to allow for the construction of the new roadway. Beginning February 1st, this portion of Ave U will be closed for approximately four and half months.

