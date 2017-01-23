Temple woman arrested for arson after vacant house fire
Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said Lucia Aguilar, 33, was charged with arson, a second-degree felony, in connection to a Dec. 26, 2016, vacant house fire. "After a thorough investigation conducted by the Fire Marshal's Office, Aguilar was identified as the primary suspect," Pechal said.
