Temple woman arrested for arson after vacant house fire

Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said Lucia Aguilar, 33, was charged with arson, a second-degree felony, in connection to a Dec. 26, 2016, vacant house fire. "After a thorough investigation conducted by the Fire Marshal's Office, Aguilar was identified as the primary suspect," Pechal said.

