Temple teen accused of strangling girlfriend
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police Christian Thomas-McCraney "climbed on top of her, placed both hands on her throat, and began to choke her." "I don't care if you die, I don't care if I go to jail no more," Thomas-McCraney allegedly told the victim while choking her, the affidavit showed.
