Temple man retiring after 50 years at...

Temple man retiring after 50 years at HEB Read Story Kurtis Quillin

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

After graduating from Temple High School, Paul Smith walked to the nearby HEB looking for a job. He started that same afternoon, bagging groceries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
full body massage (May '13) Dec 30 Money talksi 2
johnny hernandez (Jan '13) Dec 30 Francisco 6
tricia weber Dec 26 illinois knows 1
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
taylor bauman Nov '16 Tttc 2
WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15) Nov '16 SSWorkeranut 5
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,015 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,072

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC