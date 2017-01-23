Temple home considered 'total loss' after early morning fire Read Story Stephen Adams
Eleven units and 28 Temple Firefighters responded to the home, which was located in the 4500 block of Calle Roble, around 4:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and visible flames, and within ten minutes, those flames broke through the roof. Nobody was injured in the fire, which displaced one person, who is being helped by the American Red Cross.
