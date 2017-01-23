Teen files lawsuit against the Temple...

Teen files lawsuit against the Temple Police Department for excessive force

Monday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Carson Law Firm issued a statement Monday confirming they're filing a lawsuit against the Temple Police Department and the City of Temple after a minor was badly burned from being ran over by a police car. The law firm states the juvenile suspect was hit after allegedly fleeing the scene of a home invasion in the 1200 block of West Avenue E around 9:30 p.m. Records said that neither of the officers attempted to turn off the engine or move the vehicle off the teen for more than 10 minutes after the incident.

