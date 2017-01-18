Tattoo Shops now allowed in Temple
Temple previously banned tattoo shops from operating in the city limits. As of last week, that all changed when Lucky In Love opened their doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|will pay someone to bring me cigarettes
|Jan 12
|joe
|1
|full body massage (May '13)
|Dec 30
|Money talksi
|2
|johnny hernandez (Jan '13)
|Dec 30
|Francisco
|6
|tricia weber
|Dec 26
|illinois knows
|1
|Cory Howard
|Dec '16
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC