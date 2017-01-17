Self-Storage Project Could Supplant Popular Wildflower Field in Temple, TX
A self-storage project proposed by real estate developer Donald Jones would supplant a popular wildflower field on South 31st Street in Temple, Texas. Though the site is a favorite place for locals to take pictures during the spring, residents were more concerned with the impact the project could have on the nearby Deerfield Estates subdivision during a public meeting on Wednesday, according to the source.
