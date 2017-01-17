Self-Storage Project Could Supplant P...

Self-Storage Project Could Supplant Popular Wildflower Field in Temple, TX

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

A self-storage project proposed by real estate developer Donald Jones would supplant a popular wildflower field on South 31st Street in Temple, Texas. Though the site is a favorite place for locals to take pictures during the spring, residents were more concerned with the impact the project could have on the nearby Deerfield Estates subdivision during a public meeting on Wednesday, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 17 CheeseSniff 1,050
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
will pay someone to bring me cigarettes Jan 12 joe 1
full body massage (May '13) Dec 30 Money talksi 2
johnny hernandez (Jan '13) Dec 30 Francisco 6
tricia weber Dec 26 illinois knows 1
Cory Howard Dec 20 Citizen 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC