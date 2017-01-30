Protecting children from falling furniture Read Story Emani Payne
A Utah mother is recovering from the scare of a lifetime today after a dresser fell on top of her two year old son. Luckily the boys twin brother was able to push the dresser off of the victim after a few minutes but unfortunately that's not the case in every scenario.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|full body massage (May '13)
|Dec 30
|Money talksi
|2
|johnny hernandez (Jan '13)
|Dec 30
|Francisco
|6
|tricia weber
|Dec 26
|illinois knows
|1
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|SSWorkeranut
|5
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC