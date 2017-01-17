One displaced after house destroyed in fire
Temple firefighters responded to to the 4500 block of Calle Roble at 4:30 a.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the front door of a brick house. The American Red Cross was able to provide assistance to the displaced person.
