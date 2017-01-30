Newly built Temple playground heavily damaged this weekend Read Story Katie Grovatt
Firefighters responded to a call to Jefferson Neighborhood Park originally reported as a grass fire. Upon arrival firefighters saw that the playground was burning and quickly extinguished the flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|will pay someone to bring me cigarettes
|Jan 12
|joe
|1
|full body massage (May '13)
|Dec 30
|Money talksi
|2
|johnny hernandez (Jan '13)
|Dec 30
|Francisco
|6
|tricia weber
|Dec '16
|illinois knows
|1
|Cory Howard
|Dec '16
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC