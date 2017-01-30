Newly built Temple playground heavily...

Newly built Temple playground heavily damaged this weekend Read Story Katie Grovatt

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: KCEN

Firefighters responded to a call to Jefferson Neighborhood Park originally reported as a grass fire. Upon arrival firefighters saw that the playground was burning and quickly extinguished the flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Temple Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr ShellPhartz 1,082
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
will pay someone to bring me cigarettes Jan 12 joe 1
full body massage (May '13) Dec 30 Money talksi 2
johnny hernandez (Jan '13) Dec 30 Francisco 6
tricia weber Dec '16 illinois knows 1
Cory Howard Dec '16 Citizen 1
See all Temple Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Temple Forum Now

Temple Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Temple Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Temple, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC