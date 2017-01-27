McCain takes stand on torture and tasteless tweets about first...
Mary Tyler Moore was a television and cultural pioneer, who transitioned from Laura Petrie in the '60s classic Dick Van Dyke Show to Mary Richards, a 30-year-old single woman spunky enough to make it own her own. As Richards in the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Moore, who died this week at age 80, inspired a generation of young women who in the 1970s were beginning to carve out independent successful careers that defied the era's not-so-subtle sexism.
