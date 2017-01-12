Inspiration Hall nears move-in date

Inspiration Hall nears move-in date

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Crews with Southwest Contract, out of Temple, Texas, work to unload trailers full of dorm furniture for the new Inspiration Hall dorms at Gillette College on Tuesday morning. Students will be able to move in to the new dorms on Saturday, before spring semester classes start the following Tuesday.

