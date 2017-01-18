Food Truck Frenzy Returns This Saturday

Food Truck Frenzy Returns This Saturday

Food Truck Frenzy is back! Discover Downtown Temple is pleased to bring this delicious event back to Temple for 2017. January's event will take place this Saturday, January 28th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall .

