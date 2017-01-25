First Presbyterian Church to Receive Historic Temple Marker
The Temple Historic Preservation Committee will hold a reception honoring the First Presbyterian Church as the latest recipient of a Temple Historic Marker. The reception will be held Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church located at 12 W. French Avenue in Temple.
