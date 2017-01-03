Fire in Temple that dispaced family of 6 was intentionally set
Temple Fire and Rescue said a house was intentionally set on fire in Temple early morning on Monday, Jan. 9. The fire was at a residence on the 1100 block of S. Martin Luther King Dr. The fire was quickly extinguished.
