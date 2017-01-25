Dead Poetry Society Open Mic Night

Discover Downtown Temple and The Central Texas School for the Performing Arts will host the first meeting of the Dead Poets' Society at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25th at J Kowboy Wine Bar, 13 E. Avenue B, in Downtown Temple. "Come share your poetry, prose or spoken word, or just sit back with a glass of wine, relax and listen in," said Daniel Bodhi Chapin, Director of The Central Texas School for the Performing Arts.

