Central Texas on list for most dangerous intersections Read Story Emani Payne

Central Texas on list for most dangerous intersections

Tuesday Jan 3

Central Texas is home to several of the most dangerous intersections in the state, that's according to a recent study that was done by a Texas attorney with data from TX Dot. The study looks at 279 state intersections where 48 or more collisions occurred from 2012 to 2015, it then calculates a danger score based on the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities in each area.

