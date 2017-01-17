Belton Fire Department host blood drive to support Scott & White Blood Center
The Belton Fire Department hosted a blood drive in support of the Scott & White Blood Center. The drive was conducted inside of the bloodmobile on Sparta Road outside of Fire station number 2. The bloodmobile travels daily throughout Central Texas to accommodate those who want to donate but can't make it to the actual center located in Temple.
