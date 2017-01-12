4th Annual Arches Resolution 5k prese...

4th Annual Arches Resolution 5k presented by Premier ER & Urgent Care

Wednesday Jan 11

Resolve to begin 2017 in motion at the 4th Annual Arches Resolution 5K presented by Premier ER & Urgent Care on Saturday, January 14th at 2:00 p.m. This 5K event provides an opportunity for those working to keep those New Year's resolutions of getting active and healthy in 2017. Walkers and runners of all abilities are welcome to participate.

Temple, TX

