30 new jobs coming to Central Texas

Thursday Jan 5

R+L Carriers, a Global freight shipping company based in the United States, announced Thursday it will expand by adding its 113th location in the U.S., and its 11th in Texas in the Temple Industrial Park located on Lucius McCelvey Drive in northwest Temple. "R+L Carriers is excited about the opportunity available to us in Temple, Texas," said Donald R. DeLuca, Vice President of R+L Carriers.

