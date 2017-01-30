30 new jobs coming to Central Texas
R+L Carriers, a Global freight shipping company based in the United States, announced Thursday it will expand by adding its 113th location in the U.S., and its 11th in Texas in the Temple Industrial Park located on Lucius McCelvey Drive in northwest Temple. "R+L Carriers is excited about the opportunity available to us in Temple, Texas," said Donald R. DeLuca, Vice President of R+L Carriers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Temple Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|full body massage (May '13)
|Dec 30
|Money talksi
|2
|johnny hernandez (Jan '13)
|Dec 30
|Francisco
|6
|tricia weber
|Dec 26
|illinois knows
|1
|Cory Howard
|Dec 20
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|WESTON INN HEALTHCARE -BEWARE (2505 South 37th... (Feb '15)
|Nov '16
|SSWorkeranut
|5
Find what you want!
Search Temple Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC