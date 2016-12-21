Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 16, 2016
The Waco Children's Theatre will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.
