Temple police look for robbery suspect

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Temple Police Department is looking for a man that robbed a Valero Convenience Store, located at 2592 West FM 93. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell county Crime Stopper at 1-800-729-TIPS .

